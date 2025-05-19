Bud Cauley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 16: Bud Cauley of the United States hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Bud Cauley returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. His last appearance at this event in 2020 resulted in a T29 finish.
Cauley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|T29
|71-67-67-68
|-7
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Cauley's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2020, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T72
|74-69-77-74
|+10
|5.625
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|64-70-66-70
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|69-74-70-64
|-7
|26.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|87.143
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|71-70-69-66
|-8
|115.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T6
|68-71-66-74
|-9
|250.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|69-67-69-73
|-6
|5.400
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T21
|70-68-67-69
|-10
|40.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T30
|68-68-66-69
|-9
|23.714
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Cauley has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged 0.743 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.251
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.484
|0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.087
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.282
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.104
|0.743
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.251 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sports a 0.484 mark that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 66.34% Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Cauley has delivered a 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 23.20% of the time.
- Cauley has accumulated 558 FedExCup Regular Season Points, ranking 50th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
