1H AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 16: Bud Cauley of the United States hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 16: Bud Cauley of the United States hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Bud Cauley returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. His last appearance at this event in 2020 resulted in a T29 finish.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Cauley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020T2971-67-67-68-7

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Cauley's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2020, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Cauley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT7274-69-77-74+105.625
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2864-70-66-70-185.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3269-74-70-64-726.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-72-72-70-487.143
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT471-70-69-66-8115.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT668-71-66-74-9250.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5669-67-69-73-65.400
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2170-68-67-69-1040.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT3068-68-66-69-923.714

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Cauley has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has averaged 0.743 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2510.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.4840.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.087-0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2820.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.1040.743

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.251 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sports a 0.484 mark that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 66.34% Greens in Regulation.
    • On the greens, Cauley has delivered a 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 23.20% of the time.
    • Cauley has accumulated 558 FedExCup Regular Season Points, ranking 50th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

