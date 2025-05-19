Kevin Yu betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Kevin Yu will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. Yu aims to improve upon his tied for 61st finish in last year's tournament.
Yu's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T61
|69-69-72-75
|+5
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 5-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|73-70-74-71
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|80.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|67-68-70-66
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|71-63-67-69
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|72-68-68-71
|-5
|59.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T45
|67-71-70-68
|-8
|10.250
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|74-70-73-68
|-3
|56.286
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished fourth with a score of 14-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.366 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 1.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.533
|0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.556
|0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.207
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.212
|0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.670
|1.122
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.533 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu is sporting a 0.556 mark that ranks 14th on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 69.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 23.70% of the time.
- Yu has accumulated 360 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 75th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
