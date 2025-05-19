PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
37M AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Kevin Yu will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. Yu aims to improve upon his tied for 61st finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Yu at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Yu's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6169-69-72-75+5

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Yu's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Yu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5073-70-74-71+413.050
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic468-67-70-65-1480.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2967-68-70-66-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1871-63-67-69-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1272-68-68-71-559.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4567-71-70-68-810.250
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1774-70-73-68-356.286

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished fourth with a score of 14-under.
    • Yu has an average of 0.366 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has averaged 1.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.5330.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5560.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.207-0.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.2120.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.6701.122

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.533 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu is sporting a 0.556 mark that ranks 14th on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 69.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 23.70% of the time.
    • Yu has accumulated 360 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 75th in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

