Kevin Yu betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.533 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu is sporting a 0.556 mark that ranks 14th on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 69.61% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 23.70% of the time.