Will Gordon betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Will Gordon of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Will Gordon returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25, 2025. Gordon looks to improve upon his previous performances at this event in Fort Worth, Texas.
Gordon's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T52
|71-68-69-75
|+3
|2021
|MC
|75-77
|+12
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Gordon's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 3-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Gordon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|64-72-66-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T69
|70-70-73-71
|E
|3.100
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T7
|69-72-75-69
|-3
|87.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T66
|69-69-69-73
|-8
|3.700
Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Gordon has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has averaged -0.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.220
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.094
|0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.188
|-0.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.416
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.290
|-0.103
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
- Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.220 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sports a 0.094 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gordon has delivered a -0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 180th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.18, and he ranks 156th by breaking par 19.84% of the time.
- Gordon has accumulated 179 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 125th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
