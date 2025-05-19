Will Gordon betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Gordon has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.

Gordon has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.