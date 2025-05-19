PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Will Gordon betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Gordon of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Will Gordon returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25, 2025. Gordon looks to improve upon his previous performances at this event in Fort Worth, Texas.

    Latest odds for Gordon at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Gordon's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5271-68-69-75+3
    2021MC75-77+12

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Gordon's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Gordon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT564-72-66-65-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-70+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-75+7--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-71-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC67-75E--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT6970-70-73-71E3.100
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT769-72-75-69-387.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT6669-69-69-73-83.700

    Gordon's recent performances

    • Gordon has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Gordon has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gordon has averaged -0.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2200.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.0940.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.188-0.600
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.416-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.290-0.103

    Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.220 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sports a 0.094 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gordon has delivered a -0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 180th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.18, and he ranks 156th by breaking par 19.84% of the time.
    • Gordon has accumulated 179 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 125th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

