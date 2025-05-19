Jesper Svensson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jesper Svensson will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. This marks Svensson's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Svensson's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing 14-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T61
|66-73-73-72
|E
|2.862
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|70-72-73-74
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|67-69-63-72
|-9
|29.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|71-73-73-71
|+4
|3.800
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|72-70-72-74
|E
|17.625
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|64-67-72-71
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|68-66-72-71
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T63
|70-70-73-68
|-3
|4.200
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 27th at the Texas Children's Houston Open with a score of 9-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.849 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged 0.079 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.568
|0.849
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.508
|-0.834
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.116
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.254
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.431
|0.079
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.568 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.6 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.508 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 63.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a 0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 16th by breaking par 24.81% of the time.
- Svensson has accumulated 171 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 129th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
