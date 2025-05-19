PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
47M AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Jesper Svensson will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. This marks Svensson's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Svensson's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing 14-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6166-73-73-72E2.862
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-73-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3370-72-73-74+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2767-69-63-72-929.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6471-73-73-71+43.800
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4272-70-72-74E17.625
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3264-67-72-71-1021.214
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4968-66-72-71-77.750
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT6370-70-73-68-34.200

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 27th at the Texas Children's Houston Open with a score of 9-under.
    • Svensson has an average of 0.849 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged 0.079 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.5680.849
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.508-0.834
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.1160.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.254-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4310.079

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.568 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.6 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.508 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 63.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a 0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 16th by breaking par 24.81% of the time.
    • Svensson has accumulated 171 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 129th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

