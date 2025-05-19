Jesper Svensson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.568 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.6 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.508 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 63.70% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Svensson has delivered a 0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 16th by breaking par 24.81% of the time.