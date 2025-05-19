Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays a shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Joseph Bramlett returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Bramlett finished tied for 37th with a score of 1-over par.
Bramlett's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T37
|69-70-72-70
|+1
|2023
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|2021
|MC
|69-77
|+6
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Bramlett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|71-66-68-68
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|66-68-71-68
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T38
|68-71-71-74
|-4
|10.578
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|67-68-64-68
|-21
|105.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T35
|69-71-64-71
|-7
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|66-72-67-71
|-8
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T58
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|--
Bramlett's recent performances
- Bramlett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of 21-under.
- Bramlett has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett has averaged 0.609 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.258
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.987
|0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.194
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.419
|-0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.020
|0.609
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
- Bramlett has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.987 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.3 yards ranks him among the longer hitters on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Bramlett sports a 0.194 mark. He has a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bramlett has delivered a -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he breaks par 25.00% of the time.
- Bramlett has accumulated 160 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 133rd in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
