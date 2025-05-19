PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays a shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Joseph Bramlett returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Bramlett finished tied for 37th with a score of 1-over par.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Bramlett's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3769-70-72-70+1
    2023MC73-70+3
    2021MC69-77+6

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Bramlett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1371-66-68-68-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3966-68-71-68-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3868-71-71-74-410.578
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico Open367-68-64-68-21105.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT3569-71-64-71-7--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2966-72-67-71-8--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5871-71-71-70-5--

    Bramlett's recent performances

    • Bramlett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of 21-under.
    • Bramlett has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett has averaged 0.609 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2580.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.9870.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1940.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.419-0.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.0200.609

    Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bramlett has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.987 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.3 yards ranks him among the longer hitters on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Bramlett sports a 0.194 mark. He has a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bramlett has delivered a -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he breaks par 25.00% of the time.
    • Bramlett has accumulated 160 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 133rd in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

