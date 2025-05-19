PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryo Hisatsune returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25, 2025. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Hisatsune missed the cut with a score of 3-over par.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Hisatsune's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-69+3

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3768-71-72-74+123.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3770-70-70-69-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-69E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-69-61-75-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1871-67-68-69-950.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-67-73-74-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4767-69-70-68-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT471-66-71-68-8115.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-70-3--

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of -0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged 0.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.114-0.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2740.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.1910.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.045-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6240.328

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.114 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune has sported a 0.274 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 67.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 20.29% of the time.
    • Hisatsune has accumulated 394 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 70th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

