Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.114 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune has sported a 0.274 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 67.15% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 20.29% of the time.