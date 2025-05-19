Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Ryo Hisatsune returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25, 2025. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Hisatsune missed the cut with a score of 3-over par.
Hisatsune's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-69
|+3
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|68-71-72-74
|+1
|23.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|70-70-70-69
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-69-61-75
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|71-67-68-69
|-9
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-67-73-74
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|67-69-70-68
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|71-66-71-68
|-8
|115.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of -0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged 0.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.114
|-0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.274
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.191
|0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.045
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.624
|0.328
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.114 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune has sported a 0.274 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 67.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 20.29% of the time.
- Hisatsune has accumulated 394 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 70th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
