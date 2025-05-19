Taylor Moore betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Taylor Moore of the United States hits an approach shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore tees off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge May 22-25. Moore will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.
Moore's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|2023
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|2022
|MC
|76-71
|+7
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-69-70-70
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T25
|69-69-68-69
|-9
|21.623
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|71-68-73-74
|-2
|27.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|11.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|68-71-67-69
|-9
|17.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T9
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|75.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|73-68-70-67
|-10
|38.273
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Moore has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged 0.504 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.406
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.032
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.438
|0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.205
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.608
|0.504
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.406 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sports a -0.032 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 22.09% of the time.
- Moore has accumulated 331 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 82nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
