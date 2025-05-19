PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore of the United States hits an approach shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Taylor Moore tees off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge May 22-25. Moore will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Moore's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-75+4
    2023MC69-75+4
    2022MC76-71+7

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Moore's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Moore's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-69-70-70-252.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2569-69-68-69-921.623
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-71+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3371-68-73-74-227.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4269-68-71-68-811.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3468-71-67-69-917.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT965-69-68-68-1475.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2273-68-70-67-1038.273

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Moore has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has averaged 0.504 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.4060.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.0320.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.4380.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.205-0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.6080.504

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.406 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sports a -0.032 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 22.09% of the time.
    • Moore has accumulated 331 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 82nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

