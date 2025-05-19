Hayden Buckley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.511 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Buckley is sporting a -0.313 mark that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 165th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 19.87% of the time.