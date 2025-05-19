Hayden Buckley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Hayden Buckley returns to Colonial Country Club May 22-25 for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Buckley finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
Buckley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|2023
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|2022
|MC
|76-72
|+8
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Buckley's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 5-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Buckley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|67-69-71-65
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|64-70-62-69
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T49
|70-71-72-73
|-2
|5.134
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T59
|68-68-67-76
|-9
|2.987
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
Buckley's recent performances
- Buckley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Buckley has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley has averaged 0.178 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.511
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.313
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|179
|-0.715
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.480
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-0.998
|0.178
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.511 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Buckley is sporting a -0.313 mark that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 165th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 19.87% of the time.
- Buckley has accumulated 96 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 158th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
