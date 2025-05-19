PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Jhonattan Vegas returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. The Venezuelan golfer will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Vegas at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Vegas's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T6973-68-74-71+6
    2020T6064-74-73-70+1

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Vegas's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2021, he finished tied for 69th after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Vegas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT564-70-73-72-5275.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1363-69-67-69-1658.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-75+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship6073-68-79-73+59.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6168-67-73-72-44.800
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4070-67-73-70-817.625
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4270-72-71-78+311.750

    Vegas's recent performances

    • Vegas has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 5th with a score of 5-under.
    • Vegas has an average of 0.007 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Vegas has averaged 0.946 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1880.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2620.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green870.0400.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.1310.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3600.946

    Vegas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Vegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.188 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sports a 0.262 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 67.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 23.57% of the time.
    • Vegas has accumulated 702 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 39th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW