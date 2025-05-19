Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Jhonattan Vegas returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. The Venezuelan golfer will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event.
Vegas's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T69
|73-68-74-71
|+6
|2020
|T60
|64-74-73-70
|+1
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Vegas's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2021, he finished tied for 69th after posting a score of 6-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Vegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|64-70-73-72
|-5
|275.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T13
|63-69-67-69
|-16
|58.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|73-68-79-73
|+5
|9.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|61
|68-67-73-72
|-4
|4.800
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T40
|70-67-73-70
|-8
|17.625
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T42
|70-72-71-78
|+3
|11.750
Vegas's recent performances
- Vegas has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 5th with a score of 5-under.
- Vegas has an average of 0.007 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has averaged 0.946 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.188
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.262
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|87
|0.040
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.131
|0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.360
|0.946
Vegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.188 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sports a 0.262 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 67.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 23.57% of the time.
- Vegas has accumulated 702 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 39th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
