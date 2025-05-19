PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Doug Ghim returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. His performance at this event has been varied in recent years, with his best finish being a tie for 14th in 2021.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Ghim's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5069-71-70-73+3
    2022MC77-74+11
    2021T1468-71-66-70-5
    2020MC71-70+1

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 14th at 5-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Ghim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5269-69-70-73-34.512
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3369-67-70-66-1220.583
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1870-70-74-72-242.063
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-68E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5771-71-72-73+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1168-63-68-72-1358.714
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4969-70-71-69-57.288
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6873-70-75-69-16.250

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
    • Ghim has an average of 0.392 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has averaged 0.522 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2320.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4600.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.1240.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting176-0.798-0.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.0180.522

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.232 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim is sporting a 0.460 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.798 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 176th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
    • Ghim has accumulated 184 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 123rd in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

