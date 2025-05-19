Doug Ghim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Doug Ghim returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. His performance at this event has been varied in recent years, with his best finish being a tie for 14th in 2021.
Ghim's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|2022
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|2021
|T14
|68-71-66-70
|-5
|2020
|MC
|71-70
|+1
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 14th at 5-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T52
|69-69-70-73
|-3
|4.512
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|69-67-70-66
|-12
|20.583
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|70-70-74-72
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|71-71-72-73
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|68-63-68-72
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|69-70-71-69
|-5
|7.288
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|68
|73-70-75-69
|-1
|6.250
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.392 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 0.522 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.232
|0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.460
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.124
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|176
|-0.798
|-0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.018
|0.522
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.232 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim is sporting a 0.460 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.798 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 176th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
- Ghim has accumulated 184 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 123rd in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
