PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Will Chandler betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Chandler betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Will Chandler will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, which runs from May 22-25. This marks Chandler's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Chandler at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Chandler's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Will Chandler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2764-69-71-72-818.822
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-69-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2666-68-75-72-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-74+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC79-67+6--
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship6972-72-70-75+53.200
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6171-70-76-77+67.875
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-76+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-71+3--

    Will Chandler's recent performances

    • Chandler had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.
    • Chandler has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Chandler has averaged -0.297 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Will Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1030.0110.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green178-1.005-0.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.087-0.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2610.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.646-0.297

    Will Chandler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Chandler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.011 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chandler is sporting a -1.005 mark that ranks 178th on TOUR. He ranks 172nd with a 60.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Chandler is delivering a 0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35.
    • Chandler has accumulated 141 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 139th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW