Will Chandler betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Will Chandler will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, which runs from May 22-25. This marks Chandler's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Chandler's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Will Chandler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|64-69-71-72
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|66-68-75-72
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|79-67
|+6
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|69
|72-72-70-75
|+5
|3.200
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|71-70-76-77
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
Will Chandler's recent performances
- Chandler had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.
- Chandler has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Chandler has averaged -0.297 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Will Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|0.011
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-1.005
|-0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.087
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.261
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.646
|-0.297
Will Chandler's advanced stats and rankings
- Chandler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.011 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chandler is sporting a -1.005 mark that ranks 178th on TOUR. He ranks 172nd with a 60.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chandler is delivering a 0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35.
- Chandler has accumulated 141 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 139th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
