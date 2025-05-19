Justin Lower betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Justin Lower returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. Lower will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event in Fort Worth, Texas.
Lower's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|2023
|T57
|70-68-73-74
|+5
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|69-73-75-73
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|67-67-62-68
|-24
|52.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|67-73-68-74
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T38
|72-71-71-73
|-1
|22.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Lower has an average of 0.221 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged 0.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.047
|0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.033
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|169
|-0.445
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.384
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.141
|0.003
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.047 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sports a -0.033 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower has delivered a 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 21.25% of the time.
- Lower has accumulated 282 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 89th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.