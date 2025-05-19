PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Lower betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Justin Lower returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. Lower will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event in Fort Worth, Texas.

    Latest odds for Lower at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Lower's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-75+6
    2023T5770-68-73-74+5

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Lower's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Lower's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6069-73-75-73+68.036
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-68-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT867-67-62-68-2452.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3167-73-68-74-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-71+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-67+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC69-78+5--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3872-71-71-73-122.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-69-3--

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Lower has an average of 0.221 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has averaged 0.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.0470.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.033-0.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green169-0.445-0.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3840.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.1410.003

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.047 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sports a -0.033 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower has delivered a 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 21.25% of the time.
    • Lower has accumulated 282 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 89th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

