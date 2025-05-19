Neal Shipley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Neal Shipley will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. This marks Shipley's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Shipley's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Shipley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|76-68-71-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-67
|-1
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T41
|69-70-68-68
|-9
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T13
|68-73-69-69
|-9
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T37
|73-66-69-69
|-7
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T6
|67-65-66-70
|-20
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|T20
|67-68-70-72
|-11
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|T26
|70-73-71-72
|+6
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T53
|71-76-80-73
|+12
|--
Shipley's recent performances
- Shipley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Shipley has an average of 0.443 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has averaged 0.769 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.586
|0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.107
|0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.045
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.334
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.405
|0.769
Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
- Shipley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.586 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Shipley has sported a 0.107 mark this season. He has a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Shipley has delivered a -0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.75.
- Shipley's average Driving Distance stands at 295.9 yards this season.
- He has been breaking par 19.44% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.44%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
