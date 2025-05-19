PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
29M AGO

Neal Shipley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Neal Shipley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Neal Shipley will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. This marks Shipley's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Shipley at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Shipley's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Shipley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4776-68-71-70+1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-67-1--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT4169-70-68-68-9--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT1368-73-69-69-9--
    July 28, 20243M OpenT3773-66-69-69-7--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT667-65-66-70-20--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC70-74+2--
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicT2067-68-70-72-11--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenT2670-73-71-72+6--
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentT5371-76-80-73+12--

    Shipley's recent performances

    • Shipley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
    • Shipley has an average of 0.443 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Shipley has averaged 0.769 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5860.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1070.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.045-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.3340.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.4050.769

    Shipley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shipley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.586 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Shipley has sported a 0.107 mark this season. He has a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Shipley has delivered a -0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.75.
    • Shipley's average Driving Distance stands at 295.9 yards this season.
    • He has been breaking par 19.44% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.44%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW