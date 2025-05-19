Chandler Phillips betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Chandler Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Chandler Phillips returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, running from May 22-25. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Phillips finished tied for 12th with a score of 3-under par.
Phillips' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|70-69-69-69
|-3
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Phillips' most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Phillips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|65-68-70-66
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|62-68-68-67
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|69-67-69-67
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|73-69-70-72
|E
|12.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|68-73-76-77
|+6
|7.875
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|66-69-68-72
|-9
|17.000
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
- Phillips has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.033 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged 0.432 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged 0.666 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.160
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.020
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|0.067
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.186
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.259
|0.666
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips is averaging -0.160 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, ranking 137th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 140th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Phillips is posting a 0.020 mark, ranking 89th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 62.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips is delivering a -0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 136th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58.
- Phillips ranks 149th in Par Breakers at 20.16% and 107th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.02%.
- He has accumulated 201 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 118th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
