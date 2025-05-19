Chandler Phillips betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Phillips has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.

Phillips has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.033 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Phillips has averaged 0.432 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.