2H AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Jake Knapp will compete in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Knapp's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Knapp's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3968-69-70-66-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans363-69-60-70-26105.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2768-67-65-71-929.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1269-68-72-73-6125.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT659-70-68-72-1591.667
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT2567-72-68-66-1131.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1771-71-74-69-356.286

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
    • Knapp has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has averaged 0.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.0860.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.163-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green121-0.096-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.423-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.4050.204

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp is averaging -0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, ranking 127th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 35th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Knapp is averaging 0.163, ranking 70th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 66.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp is averaging 0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting, which places him 18th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59.
    • Knapp ranks 15th in Par Breakers, converting 24.83% of the time, and 63rd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.85%.
    • He has accumulated 518 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 54th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

