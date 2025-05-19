Jake Knapp betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Jake Knapp will compete in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Knapp's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|68-69-70-66
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|63-69-60-70
|-26
|105.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|68-67-65-71
|-9
|29.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T12
|69-68-72-73
|-6
|125.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|59-70-68-72
|-15
|91.667
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T25
|67-72-68-66
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|71-71-74-69
|-3
|56.286
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
- Knapp has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has averaged 0.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.086
|0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.163
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|121
|-0.096
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.423
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.405
|0.204
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp is averaging -0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, ranking 127th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Knapp is averaging 0.163, ranking 70th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 66.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp is averaging 0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting, which places him 18th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59.
- Knapp ranks 15th in Par Breakers, converting 24.83% of the time, and 63rd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.85%.
- He has accumulated 518 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 54th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
