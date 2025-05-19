Hayden Springer betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.154 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sports a -0.060 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 65.45% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 23.78% of the time.