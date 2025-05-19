PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Hayden Springer returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, May 22-25 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Springer at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Springer's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-76+5

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Springer's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Springer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic6572-68-73-73+22.489
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-69-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-71-64-70-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4169-71-70-75-37.389
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1567-70-64-68-1153.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4272-69-75-72E17.625
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3468-67-70-70-1312.133
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4568-67-69-72-810.250
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance Open665-75-73-71-4100.000

    Springer's recent performances

    • Springer has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished sixth with a score of 4-under.
    • Springer has an average of 0.212 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Springer has averaged -0.092 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.1540.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.060-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.190-0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.1130.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.016-0.092

    Springer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.154 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sports a -0.060 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 65.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 23.78% of the time.
    • Springer has accumulated 218 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 109th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

