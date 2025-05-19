Hayden Springer betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Hayden Springer returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, May 22-25 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious event.
Springer's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-76
|+5
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Springer's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Springer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|65
|72-68-73-73
|+2
|2.489
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|69-71-70-75
|-3
|7.389
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T15
|67-70-64-68
|-11
|53.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|72-69-75-72
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|68-67-70-70
|-13
|12.133
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T45
|68-67-69-72
|-8
|10.250
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|65-75-73-71
|-4
|100.000
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished sixth with a score of 4-under.
- Springer has an average of 0.212 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has averaged -0.092 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.154
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.060
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.190
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.113
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.016
|-0.092
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.154 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sports a -0.060 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 65.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 23.78% of the time.
- Springer has accumulated 218 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 109th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
