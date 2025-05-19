PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Webb Simpson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Webb Simpson of the United States follows his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Webb Simpson of the United States follows his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Webb Simpson returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. Simpson's last appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a tied for 50th finish.

    Latest odds for Simpson at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Simpson's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5069-67-75-72+3
    2022T2766-69-73-72E
    2020MC73-69+2

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Simpson's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Simpson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 27th at even par.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Simpson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4967-70-68-71-88.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-71E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1666-70-66-67-1149.000
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC74-74+6--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT3271-70-68-72-7--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--

    Simpson's recent performances

    • Simpson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 11-under.
    • Simpson has an average of -0.275 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Simpson has averaged 0.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.270-0.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.4040.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4900.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.352-0.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.2730.272

    Simpson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Simpson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.270 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 306.1 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Simpson is sporting a 0.404 mark. He has a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Simpson has delivered a -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he is breaking par 21.43% of the time.
    • Simpson has accumulated 58 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 175th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW