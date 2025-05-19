Webb Simpson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Webb Simpson of the United States follows his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Webb Simpson returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. Simpson's last appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a tied for 50th finish.
Simpson's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|69-67-75-72
|+3
|2022
|T27
|66-69-73-72
|E
|2020
|MC
|73-69
|+2
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Simpson's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Simpson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 27th at even par.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Simpson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T49
|67-70-68-71
|-8
|8.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T16
|66-70-66-67
|-11
|49.000
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T32
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
Simpson's recent performances
- Simpson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 11-under.
- Simpson has an average of -0.275 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson has averaged 0.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.270
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.404
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.490
|0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.352
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.273
|0.272
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
- Simpson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.270 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 306.1 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Simpson is sporting a 0.404 mark. He has a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Simpson has delivered a -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he is breaking par 21.43% of the time.
- Simpson has accumulated 58 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 175th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
