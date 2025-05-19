PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Thompson of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole prior to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 14, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. He'll look to improve on his tied for 17th finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Thompson's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1770-70-66-72-2

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Thompson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-72-70-67-640.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2771-69-68-68-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4671-73-70-79+516.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2771-65-64-71-929.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1072-68-71-70-7165.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-73+6--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-70-3--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1370-66-76-72-495.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3669-67-70-71-716.500

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 7-under.
    • Thompson has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson has averaged 0.247 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3680.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.0430.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.229-0.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.2210.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.3330.247

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.368 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a -0.043 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
    • Thompson has accumulated 434 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 63rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

