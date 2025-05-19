Davis Thompson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Davis Thompson of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole prior to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 14, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. He'll look to improve on his tied for 17th finish from last year's tournament.
Thompson's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T17
|70-70-66-72
|-2
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-72-70-67
|-6
|40.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|71-69-68-68
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T46
|71-73-70-79
|+5
|16.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|71-65-64-71
|-9
|29.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T10
|72-68-71-70
|-7
|165.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T13
|70-66-76-72
|-4
|95.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T36
|69-67-70-71
|-7
|16.500
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 7-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged 0.247 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.368
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.043
|0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.229
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.221
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.333
|0.247
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.368 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a -0.043 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
- Thompson has accumulated 434 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 63rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
