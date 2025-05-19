PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Brian Harman returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. Harman's best finish in this event came in 2021 when he tied for eighth place at 6-under par.

    Latest odds for Harman at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Brian Harman's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2466-69-72-72-1
    2023T2970-69-67-74E
    2022MC77-66+3
    2021T869-66-69-70-6
    2020T2365-69-70-68-8

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Harman's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 6-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Brian Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6071-72-76-71+68.036
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4669-70-72-67-214.300
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT366-69-66-69-14312.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3671-71-77-71+224.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas Open166-66-72-75-9500.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4073-74-73-72+418.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3265-68-69-72-1021.214
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1776-71-70-68-356.286
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2569-66-70-70-931.000

    Brian Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
    • Harman has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged 0.914 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brian Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.0070.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1740.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.1500.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.0690.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2490.914

    Brian Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.174 (69th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.03% ranks 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Harman sports a 0.150 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Harman has delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04.
    • Harman ranks 18th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,042 points this season.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.15% ranks 40th on TOUR, while he ranks 117th by breaking par 21.07% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

