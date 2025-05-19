Brian Harman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Brian Harman returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. Harman's best finish in this event came in 2021 when he tied for eighth place at 6-under par.
Brian Harman's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T24
|66-69-72-72
|-1
|2023
|T29
|70-69-67-74
|E
|2022
|MC
|77-66
|+3
|2021
|T8
|69-66-69-70
|-6
|2020
|T23
|65-69-70-68
|-8
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Harman's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 6-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Brian Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|71-72-76-71
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|69-70-72-67
|-2
|14.300
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|66-69-66-69
|-14
|312.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T36
|71-71-77-71
|+2
|24.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|66-66-72-75
|-9
|500.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|73-74-73-72
|+4
|18.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|65-68-69-72
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|76-71-70-68
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|69-66-70-70
|-9
|31.000
Brian Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
- Harman has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged 0.914 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brian Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.007
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.174
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.150
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.069
|0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.249
|0.914
Brian Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.174 (69th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.03% ranks 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Harman sports a 0.150 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Harman has delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04.
- Harman ranks 18th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,042 points this season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.15% ranks 40th on TOUR, while he ranks 117th by breaking par 21.07% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
