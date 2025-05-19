Mark Hubbard betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Mark Hubbard returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. Hubbard aims to improve on his previous performances at this event in Fort Worth, Texas.
Hubbard's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T65
|71-71-71-74
|+7
|2023
|T9
|69-69-69-69
|-4
|2022
|T52
|71-70-72-71
|+4
|2021
|T69
|74-67-72-73
|+6
|2020
|T43
|67-68-67-74
|-4
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 7-over.
- Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 4-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|68-71-67-66
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|69-65-68-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|68-69-72-69
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|72-70-71-72
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Hubbard has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.739 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged 1.085 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.006
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.029
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|148
|-0.247
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.059
|0.739
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.283
|1.085
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard is currently averaging -0.006 (105th) in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hubbard is sporting a 0.029 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 64.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard is delivering a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 22.10% of the time.
- Hubbard currently ranks 90th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 269 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
