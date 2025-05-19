PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Mark Hubbard returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. Hubbard aims to improve on his previous performances at this event in Fort Worth, Texas.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Hubbard's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6571-71-71-74+7
    2023T969-69-69-69-4
    2022T5271-70-72-71+4
    2021T6974-67-72-73+6
    2020T4367-68-67-74-4

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 4-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT768-71-67-66-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT569-65-68-65-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-74-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1268-69-72-69-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-68E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4772-70-71-72+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-73+8--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC75-77+8--

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Hubbard has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.739 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has averaged 1.085 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.0060.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.0290.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.247-0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.0590.739
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.2831.085

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard is currently averaging -0.006 (105th) in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hubbard is sporting a 0.029 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 64.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard is delivering a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 22.10% of the time.
    • Hubbard currently ranks 90th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 269 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

