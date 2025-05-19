Davis Riley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Davis Riley returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge as the defending champion, having secured victory in 2024 with a score of 14-under. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 22-25 in the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Riley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|66-64-66-70
|-14
|2023
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|2022
|T4
|67-67-70-69
|-7
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 14-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T2
|71-68-67-72
|-6
|391.667
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T45
|66-71-68-69
|-10
|10.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|63-70-67-72
|-16
|3.900
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|73-69-75-69
|-2
|50.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|68-69-70-68
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|7
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|90.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T38
|74-66-73-74
|-1
|22.500
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T6
|64-66-72-68
|-18
|52.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|64-71-75-67
|-7
|7.750
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
- Riley has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged 0.698 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.410
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.433
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|38
|0.240
|0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.353
|0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.249
|0.698
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.410 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sports a -0.433 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 64.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 22.95% of the time.
- Riley has accumulated 635 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 42nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
