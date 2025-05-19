PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge as the defending champion, having secured victory in 2024 with a score of 14-under. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 22-25 in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Riley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024166-64-66-70-14
    2023MC71-72+3
    2022T467-67-70-69-7

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Riley's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 14-under.
    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT271-68-67-72-6391.667
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4566-71-68-69-1010.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3263-70-67-72-163.900
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2173-69-75-69-250.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5268-69-70-68-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship769-70-69-69-790.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3874-66-73-74-122.500
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT664-66-72-68-1852.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4864-71-75-67-77.750

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
    • Riley has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has averaged 0.698 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.4100.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.433-0.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green380.2400.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.3530.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.2490.698

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.410 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sports a -0.433 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 64.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 22.95% of the time.
    • Riley has accumulated 635 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 42nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

