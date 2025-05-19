Lucas Glover betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Lucas Glover returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. The veteran golfer will look to improve on his tie for 12th place finish in last year's event.
Glover's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|69-70-71-67
|-3
|2022
|T40
|70-67-70-75
|+2
|2021
|T8
|74-67-65-68
|-6
|2020
|T23
|67-70-69-66
|-8
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Glover's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 6-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|71-70-69-75
|+1
|23.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T66
|72-70-70-72
|+4
|6.625
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|68-70-72-72
|-2
|7.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|70-71-69-68
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T3
|66-70-71-71
|-10
|325.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|77-70-71-73
|+3
|22.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T31
|74-74-72-67
|-1
|29.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Glover has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged 0.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.151
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.440
|0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.161
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.131
|-0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.620
|0.054
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.440 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.9 yards ranks 161st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Glover sports a 0.161 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 64.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 57th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.
- Glover has accumulated 865 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 26th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.