Danny Walker betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Danny Walker is set to compete in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. This will be Walker's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Walker at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Walker's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Walker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3466-67-70-75-613.067
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2568-68-66-68-1433.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-69-63-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3172-66-70-74-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC79-68+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-65-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT673-70-66-70-9250.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6466-67-73-74-82.427
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1368-71-67-65-1356.250

    Walker's recent performances

    • Walker has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 9-under.
    • Walker has an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has averaged 0.298 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.095-0.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.4010.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green270.2910.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0520.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7350.298

    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.095 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sports a 0.401 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Walker has delivered a -0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 25.21% of the time.
    • Walker has accumulated 411 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 65th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

