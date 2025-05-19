Danny Walker betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Danny Walker is set to compete in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. This will be Walker's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Walker's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T34
|66-67-70-75
|-6
|13.067
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|68-68-66-68
|-14
|33.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-69-63-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|72-66-70-74
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|79-68
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T6
|73-70-66-70
|-9
|250.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T64
|66-67-73-74
|-8
|2.427
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T13
|68-71-67-65
|-13
|56.250
Walker's recent performances
- Walker has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 9-under.
- Walker has an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged 0.298 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.095
|-0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.401
|0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|27
|0.291
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.052
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.735
|0.298
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.095 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sports a 0.401 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Walker has delivered a -0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 25.21% of the time.
- Walker has accumulated 411 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 65th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.