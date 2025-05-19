PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cam Davis betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Cam Davis returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. Davis will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event, with his best finish coming in 2022.

    Latest odds for Davis at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Davis's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5669-70-69-76+4
    2023MC68-74+2
    2022T766-68-69-72-5
    2021T4570-70-71-68-1
    2020MC73-68+1

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Davis's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Davis's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 5-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Davis's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1966-74-70-72-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-69-70-72E9.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6069-67-72-71-54.700
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3261-72-61-78-163.900
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1370-66-67-71-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-79+9--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-80+12--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC77-74+7--

    Davis's recent performances

    • Davis has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
    • Davis has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has averaged 0.223 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Davis's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.3430.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.009-0.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.2770.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.0720.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.0150.223

    Davis's advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.343 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis is sporting a 0.009 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 64.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Davis is delivering a 0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 25.56% of the time.
    • Davis has accumulated 600 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 46th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW