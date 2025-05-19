Cam Davis betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Cam Davis returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. Davis will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event, with his best finish coming in 2022.
Davis's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T56
|69-70-69-76
|+4
|2023
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|2022
|T7
|66-68-69-72
|-5
|2021
|T45
|70-70-71-68
|-1
|2020
|MC
|73-68
|+1
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Davis's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Davis's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 5-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Davis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|66-74-70-72
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-69-70-72
|E
|9.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|69-67-72-71
|-5
|4.700
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|61-72-61-78
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|70-66-67-71
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
Davis's recent performances
- Davis has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
- Davis has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged 0.223 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.343
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.009
|-0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.277
|0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.072
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.015
|0.223
Davis's advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.343 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis is sporting a 0.009 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 64.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Davis is delivering a 0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 25.56% of the time.
- Davis has accumulated 600 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 46th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.