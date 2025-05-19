PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Trey Mullinax betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Trey Mullinax will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, May 22-25 for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. He'll be looking to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Mullinax at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Mullinax's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC71-78+9

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Mullinax's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Mullinax's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2965-69-69-68-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-70-63-72-2115.542
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3966-66-67-74-713.563
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6168-73-80-73+67.875
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1670-67-68-68-1526.665
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-67+2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-71E--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3269-69-69-69-822.875
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-76+4--

    Mullinax's recent performances

    • Mullinax has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
    • Mullinax has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.563 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mullinax has averaged 0.206 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2420.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.139-0.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.279-0.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4490.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.2720.206

    Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mullinax has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.242 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax sports a -0.139 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 69.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mullinax has delivered a 0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
    • Mullinax has accumulated 161 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 132nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW