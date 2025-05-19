Trey Mullinax betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Trey Mullinax will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, May 22-25 for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. He'll be looking to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Mullinax's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|71-78
|+9
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Mullinax's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Mullinax's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|65-69-69-68
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-70-63-72
|-21
|15.542
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|66-66-67-74
|-7
|13.563
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|68-73-80-73
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|26.665
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-67
|+2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T32
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|22.875
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
Mullinax's recent performances
- Mullinax has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
- Mullinax has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.563 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mullinax has averaged 0.206 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.242
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.139
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.279
|-0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.449
|0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.272
|0.206
Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings
- Mullinax has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.242 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax sports a -0.139 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 69.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mullinax has delivered a 0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
- Mullinax has accumulated 161 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 132nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
