Trey Mullinax betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Mullinax has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.242 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax sports a -0.139 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 69.10% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Mullinax has delivered a 0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 24.31% of the time.