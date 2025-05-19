Peter Malnati betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. The tournament offers a purse of $9.5 million for competitors at the Fort Worth, Texas venue.
Malnati's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T37
|72-69-73-67
|+1
|2023
|T29
|69-67-72-72
|E
|2022
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2021
|MC
|74-70
|+4
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at even par.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|69-73-77-80
|+11
|4.200
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T68
|70-68-71-73
|-2
|3.125
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|69-70-66-74
|-5
|7.288
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 49th with a score of 5-under.
- Malnati has an average of -0.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged -2.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.792
|-0.754
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|177
|-0.994
|-0.900
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.529
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.589
|-0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|179
|-1.846
|-2.047
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.792 ranks 174th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 120th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sports a -0.994 mark that ranks 177th on TOUR. He ranks 180th with a 58.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati has delivered a -0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 168th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 177th by breaking par 18.25% of the time.
- Malnati has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 196th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
