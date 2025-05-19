Peter Malnati betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Malnati's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.792 ranks 174th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 120th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sports a -0.994 mark that ranks 177th on TOUR. He ranks 180th with a 58.10% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Malnati has delivered a -0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 168th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 177th by breaking par 18.25% of the time.