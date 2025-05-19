PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
33M AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Peter Malnati returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. The tournament offers a purse of $9.5 million for competitors at the Fort Worth, Texas venue.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Malnati's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3772-69-73-67+1
    2023T2969-67-72-72E
    2022MC72-71+3
    2021MC74-70+4

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at even par.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Malnati's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-78+10--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-74-5--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas Open6469-73-77-80+114.200
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-71+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-70+3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6870-68-71-73-23.125
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4969-70-66-74-57.288

    Malnati's recent performances

    • Malnati's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 49th with a score of 5-under.
    • Malnati has an average of -0.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has averaged -2.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-0.792-0.754
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green177-0.994-0.900
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green70.5290.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.589-0.583
    Average Strokes Gained: Total179-1.846-2.047

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.792 ranks 174th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 120th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sports a -0.994 mark that ranks 177th on TOUR. He ranks 180th with a 58.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Malnati has delivered a -0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 168th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 177th by breaking par 18.25% of the time.
    • Malnati has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 196th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

