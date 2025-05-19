Camilo Villegas betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Camilo Villegas will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. Villegas looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make an impact.
Villegas' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|2022
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|2021
|T69
|69-71-76-70
|+6
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Villegas' most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Villegas' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|70-66-76-71
|-1
|3.400
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|70-71-75-77
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|73-71-73-73
|+6
|2.750
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|66-76-75-74
|+3
|11.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T44
|66-70-71-71
|-6
|10.600
Villegas' recent performances
- Villegas' best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 44th at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished with a score of 6-under.
- Villegas has an average of -1.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged -1.075 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.714
|-1.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.034
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.103
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.186
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.459
|-1.075
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.714 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.2 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas has sported a -0.034 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 62.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.52% of the time.
- Villegas has accumulated 116 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 148th on TOUR in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.