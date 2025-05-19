PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Camilo Villegas will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. Villegas looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make an impact.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Villegas' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-72+4
    2022MC67-75+2
    2021T6969-71-76-70+6

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Villegas' most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Villegas' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-69+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6770-66-76-71-13.400
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5670-71-75-77+55.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7073-71-73-73+62.750
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5466-76-75-74+311.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC72-68-4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC66-72-4--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4466-70-71-71-610.600

    Villegas' recent performances

    • Villegas' best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 44th at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished with a score of 6-under.
    • Villegas has an average of -1.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas has averaged -1.075 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-0.714-1.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.034-0.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.103-0.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1860.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.459-1.075

    Villegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.714 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.2 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas has sported a -0.034 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 62.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.52% of the time.
    • Villegas has accumulated 116 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 148th on TOUR in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology.

