Camilo Villegas betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.714 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.2 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas has sported a -0.034 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 62.65% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.52% of the time.