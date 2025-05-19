Odds Outlook: Hideki Matsuyama back in action at Charles Schwab Challenge

The second choice at the top of the board is Spieth, the 2016 champion and Dallas native. The 31-year-old, with three major championships but just 13 career wins, is the all-time money leader at the event. Playing the weekend in 11 of 12 tournaments, half of his eight top-10 results are first or second place (three times). Posting 62 in the final round at TPC Craig Ranch three weeks ago to secure fourth place, his best finish of the season, Spieth had the past weekend off (76-68) after missing the cut by a shot in Charlotte. Getting healthier and more comfortable each week following off-season wrist surgery, he knows experience matters at Colonial. He is the only native Texan to win this century.