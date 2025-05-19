PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Michael Block betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Michael Block of the United States, Corebridge Financial Team of PGA of America Golf Professionals, reacts after making a birdie on the 17th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Michael Block returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25, 2025. Block aims to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Block at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Block's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-74+6
    2023MC81-74+15

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Block's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Block's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-82+15--
    May 26, 2024Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-74+6--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    Jan. 27, 2024Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-76+1--
    Jan. 21, 2024The American ExpressMC72-71-67-6--

    Block's recent performances

    • Block's best finish came at The American Express, where he missed the cut with a score of 6-under.
    • Block has an average of -0.718 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Block has averaged -2.567 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Block's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.769-0.718
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.300-0.742
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--2.666-0.868
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.177-0.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--5.913-2.567

    Block's advanced stats and rankings

    • Block posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.769 this season, while his average Driving Distance was 271.8 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Block sported a -1.300 mark. He had a 52.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Block delivered a -1.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 32.50, and he broke par 11.11% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Block as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

