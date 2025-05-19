Michael Block betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Michael Block of the United States, Corebridge Financial Team of PGA of America Golf Professionals, reacts after making a birdie on the 17th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Michael Block returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25, 2025. Block aims to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious event.
Block's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|2023
|MC
|81-74
|+15
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Block's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Block's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-82
|+15
|--
|May 26, 2024
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|Jan. 27, 2024
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|Jan. 21, 2024
|The American Express
|MC
|72-71-67
|-6
|--
Block's recent performances
- Block's best finish came at The American Express, where he missed the cut with a score of 6-under.
- Block has an average of -0.718 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Block has averaged -2.567 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Block's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.769
|-0.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.300
|-0.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-2.666
|-0.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.177
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-5.913
|-2.567
Block's advanced stats and rankings
- Block posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.769 this season, while his average Driving Distance was 271.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Block sported a -1.300 mark. He had a 52.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Block delivered a -1.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 32.50, and he broke par 11.11% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Block as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
