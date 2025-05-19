Lee Hodges betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Lee Hodges returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. Hodges will look to improve upon his T12 finish from last year's tournament.
Hodges' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|72-70-66-69
|-3
|2023
|T29
|69-67-74-70
|E
|2022
|T35
|69-71-68-73
|+1
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-77
|-3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|68-69-66-65
|-12
|63.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|65-74-69-72
|-4
|5.100
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T33
|66-69-71-73
|-9
|24.214
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T9
|67-76-73-70
|-2
|67.833
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T34
|66-70-69-70
|-13
|18.000
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 2-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.073 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged -0.637 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.051
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.407
|0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.003
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.195
|-1.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.649
|-0.637
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.407 (34th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.40% ranks 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hodges sports a 0.051 mark that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with an average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards.
- On the greens, Hodges has delivered a 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00.
- Hodges has accumulated 242 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 97th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.