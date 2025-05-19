Lee Hodges betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Hodges has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 2-under.

Hodges has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.073 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.