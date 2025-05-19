PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
49M AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Lee Hodges returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. Hodges will look to improve upon his T12 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Hodges' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1272-70-66-69-3
    2023T2969-67-74-70E
    2022T3569-71-68-73+1

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Hodges' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-72E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-77-3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1168-69-66-65-1263.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT5765-74-69-72-45.100
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3366-69-71-73-924.214
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT967-76-73-70-267.833
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT3466-70-69-70-1318.000

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Hodges has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 2-under.
    • Hodges has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.073 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has averaged -0.637 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.0510.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.4070.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.003-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.195-1.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.649-0.637

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.407 (34th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.40% ranks 38th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hodges sports a 0.051 mark that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with an average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards.
    • On the greens, Hodges has delivered a 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00.
    • Hodges has accumulated 242 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 97th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

