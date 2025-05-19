PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

John Pak betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John Pak of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

John Pak of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    John Pak returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25, 2025. Pak will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes against a strong field in Fort Worth, Texas.

    Latest odds for Pak at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Pak's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC73-75+8

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Pak's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Pak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson7070-67-75-74+23.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6367-72-72-78+12.551
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5271-68-76-77+46.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open6972-65-72-71E3.200
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6471-72-72-73+43.800
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1768-67-68-69-1244.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT5667-78-74-75+65.200

    Pak's recent performances

    • Pak has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 12-under.
    • Pak has an average of -0.500 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pak has averaged -0.772 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.444-0.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.159-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green930.0210.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.770-0.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-1.034-0.772

    Pak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pak is currently posting a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.159, ranking 72nd on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 63.66%, placing him 140th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Pak is averaging -0.444, which ranks 161st on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 286.6 yards ranks 171st.
    • On the greens, Pak is delivering a -0.770 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 174th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16.
    • Pak has accumulated 69 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 168th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 121st, while his Par Breakers percentage of 18.47% places him 175th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW