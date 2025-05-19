John Pak betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
John Pak of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
John Pak returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25, 2025. Pak will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes against a strong field in Fort Worth, Texas.
Pak's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|73-75
|+8
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Pak's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Pak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|70
|70-67-75-74
|+2
|3.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T63
|67-72-72-78
|+1
|2.551
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T52
|71-68-76-77
|+4
|6.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|72-65-72-71
|E
|3.200
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|71-72-72-73
|+4
|3.800
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|68-67-68-69
|-12
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|67-78-74-75
|+6
|5.200
Pak's recent performances
- Pak has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 12-under.
- Pak has an average of -0.500 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pak has averaged -0.772 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.444
|-0.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.159
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|0.021
|0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.770
|-0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.034
|-0.772
Pak's advanced stats and rankings
- Pak is currently posting a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.159, ranking 72nd on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 63.66%, placing him 140th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Pak is averaging -0.444, which ranks 161st on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 286.6 yards ranks 171st.
- On the greens, Pak is delivering a -0.770 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 174th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16.
- Pak has accumulated 69 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 168th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 121st, while his Par Breakers percentage of 18.47% places him 175th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.