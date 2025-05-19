Corey Pavin betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Corey Pavin competes in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge May 22-25 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. This marks Pavin's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Pavin's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Pavin's recent performances
- Pavin has an average of -0.715 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.760 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pavin has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavin has averaged -1.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.760
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.134
Pavin's advanced stats and rankings
- Best finish in last ten performances: Not available
- Victories in last ten performances: 0
- Top 5 finishes in last ten performances: 0
- Top 10 finishes in last ten performances: 0
- Top 20 finishes in last ten performances: 0
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavin as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.