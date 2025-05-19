Nick Hardy betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, running May 22-25. His performance in this tournament has been inconsistent in recent years, with room for improvement in Fort Worth, Texas.
Hardy's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T65
|72-70-70-75
|+7
|2023
|T48
|72-69-71-70
|+2
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 7-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Hardy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|63-70-67-72
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|68-71-72-74
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T64
|66-71-71-72
|-8
|2.427
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 32nd at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished with a score of 16-under.
- Hardy has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has averaged -0.610 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.081
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.258
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.110
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.513
|-0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.800
|-0.610
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.081 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy is sporting a -0.258 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 68.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 177th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.71, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 19.35% of the time.
- Hardy has accumulated 14 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 205th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.