Nick Hardy betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.081 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy is sporting a -0.258 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 68.64% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 177th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.71, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 19.35% of the time.