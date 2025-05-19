PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nick Hardy betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, running May 22-25. His performance in this tournament has been inconsistent in recent years, with room for improvement in Fort Worth, Texas.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Hardy's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6572-70-70-75+7
    2023T4872-69-71-70+2

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Hardy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-77+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3263-70-67-72-163.900
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4168-71-72-74-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC68-78+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6466-71-71-72-82.427
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-70-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC69-72-1--

    Hardy's recent performances

    • Hardy's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 32nd at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished with a score of 16-under.
    • Hardy has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has averaged -0.610 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.081-0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.258-0.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.1100.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.513-0.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-0.800-0.610

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.081 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy is sporting a -0.258 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 68.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 177th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.71, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 19.35% of the time.
    • Hardy has accumulated 14 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 205th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

