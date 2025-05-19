Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Takumi Kanaya of Japan hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Takumi Kanaya competes in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge May 22-25 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Kanaya's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|72-68-73-67
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-69-61-75
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|69-67-70-69
|-13
|12.133
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T32
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|24.250
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Kanaya has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.608 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.643 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.189
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.422
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.183
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.423
|0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.373
|0.643
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.189 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.8 yards ranks 172nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.422 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 65.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 20.54% of the time.
- Kanaya has accumulated 142 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 138th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.