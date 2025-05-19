PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya of Japan hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Takumi Kanaya competes in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge May 22-25 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Kanaya at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Kanaya's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Kanaya's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-68-73-67-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT567-67-68-65-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-69-61-75-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-72E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3469-67-70-69-1312.133
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3266-69-72-67-1024.250

    Kanaya's recent performances

    • Kanaya has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Kanaya has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.608 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kanaya has averaged 0.643 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.189-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.422-0.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.1830.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.4230.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3730.643

    Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.189 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.8 yards ranks 172nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.422 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 65.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 20.54% of the time.
    • Kanaya has accumulated 142 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 138th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

