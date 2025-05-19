William Mouw betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
William Mouw will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, May 22-25 for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Mouw's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|65-68-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|70-70-74-74
|E
|3.049
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|70-71-72-76
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|68-67-66-73
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T6
|65-67-69-69
|-18
|52.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
- Mouw has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged 0.307 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.198
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.640
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|178
|-0.654
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.349
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.747
|0.307
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sports a -0.640 mark that ranks 171st on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a 65.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw is delivering a 0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76.
- Mouw has accumulated 123 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 146th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
