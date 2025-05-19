PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
William Mouw betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

William Mouw betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    William Mouw will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, May 22-25 for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Mouw at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Mouw's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Mouw's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2769-69-69-69-818.822
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-75-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1865-68-64-70-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5970-70-74-74E3.049
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3370-71-72-76+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4768-67-66-73-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT665-67-69-69-1852.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC66-75-1--

    Mouw's recent performances

    • Mouw has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
    • Mouw has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mouw has averaged 0.307 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.1980.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.640-0.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green178-0.654-0.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3490.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.7470.307

    Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mouw has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sports a -0.640 mark that ranks 171st on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a 65.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mouw is delivering a 0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76.
    • Mouw has accumulated 123 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 146th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

