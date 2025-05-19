PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt McCarty of the United States hits a tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Matt McCarty will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for McCarty at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is McCarty's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1566-68-71-64-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1471-68-75-71-379.286
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5271-65-69-70-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1673-70-68-69-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2070-69-75-70-448.300
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4869-68-70-70-77.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6367-68-75-70-44.300
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • McCarty has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged 0.376 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.1000.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.2140.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green860.0430.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.213-0.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.1420.376

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.100 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a -0.214 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 22.72% of the time.
    • McCarty has accumulated 255 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 92nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

