Matt McCarty betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.100 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a -0.214 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.19% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 22.72% of the time.