Gary Woodland betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Gary Woodland returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, scheduled for May 22-25. Woodland's last appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a tie for 45th place.
Woodland's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T45
|72-64-70-76
|+2
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|2021
|T14
|70-69-69-67
|-5
|2020
|9
|65-67-66-70
|-12
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished ninth at 12-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|68-66-72-70
|-4
|22.656
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|66-73-72-71
|-2
|7.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T2
|69-64-66-62
|-19
|245.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|72-69-71-73
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T21
|70-67-68-69
|-10
|40.000
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
- Woodland has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.519 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged 0.576 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.190
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.357
|0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|170
|-0.449
|-0.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.083
|0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.181
|0.576
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.357 ranks 39th on TOUR this season.
- He currently ranks ninth on TOUR in Driving Distance with an average of 313.6 yards.
- Woodland has accumulated 424 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 64th in that category.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.22% ranks 53rd on TOUR this season.
- Woodland's Putts Per Round average of 28.93 places him 117th on TOUR, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.86% ranks 64th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.