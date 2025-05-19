Gary Woodland betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Woodland has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.

Woodland has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.519 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.