PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gary Woodland betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Gary Woodland returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, scheduled for May 22-25. Woodland's last appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a tie for 45th place.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Woodland's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4572-64-70-76+2
    2022MC72-72+4
    2021T1470-69-69-67-5
    2020965-67-66-70-12

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished ninth at 12-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Woodland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3468-66-72-70-422.656
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6166-73-72-71-27.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4073-69-76-72+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT269-64-66-62-19245.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4772-69-71-73+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-78+12--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC76-75+7--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2170-67-68-69-1040.000

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
    • Woodland has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.519 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has averaged 0.576 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.1900.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3570.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170-0.449-0.767
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.0830.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.1810.576

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.357 ranks 39th on TOUR this season.
    • He currently ranks ninth on TOUR in Driving Distance with an average of 313.6 yards.
    • Woodland has accumulated 424 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 64th in that category.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.22% ranks 53rd on TOUR this season.
    • Woodland's Putts Per Round average of 28.93 places him 117th on TOUR, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.86% ranks 64th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW