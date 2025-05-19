Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Kurt Kitayama of the United States hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Kurt Kitayama returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious event.
Kitayama's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T29
|70-71-71-68
|E
|2022
|T40
|71-65-70-76
|+2
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he finished tied for 29th after posting an even-par score.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|66-65-68-68
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|68-65-68-72
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-69
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|72-70-78-66
|-2
|27.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|68-71-73-67
|-5
|7.288
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.591 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged 0.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.490
|0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.000
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|58
|0.141
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.388
|-0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.244
|0.447
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.490 ranks 13th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 314.7 yards ranks sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kitayama sports a 0.000 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 153rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 22.53% of the time.
- Kitayama has accumulated 153 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 134th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.