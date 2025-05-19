PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kurt Kitayama of the United States hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Kurt Kitayama returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Kitayama's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2970-71-71-68E
    2022T4071-65-70-76+2

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he finished tied for 29th after posting an even-par score.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Kitayama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT566-65-68-68-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3968-65-68-72-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC80-69+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3372-70-78-66-227.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-69-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-71-1--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4968-71-73-67-57.288

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Kitayama has an average of 0.591 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has averaged 0.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.4900.591
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.0000.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green580.1410.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.388-0.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.2440.447

    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.490 ranks 13th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 314.7 yards ranks sixth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kitayama sports a 0.000 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 153rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 22.53% of the time.
    • Kitayama has accumulated 153 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 134th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

