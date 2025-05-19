Harris English betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Harris English returns to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. English will look to improve upon his tied for 12th finish in this event from 2023.
English's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|2023
|T12
|65-66-70-76
|-3
|2020
|MC
|72-67
|-1
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In English's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- English's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 3-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T2
|72-70-71-65
|-6
|391.667
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|65-70-68-68
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T66
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|6.625
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|70-73-73-68
|-4
|125.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|72-64-66-68
|-10
|41.167
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|72-66-76-71
|-3
|35.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|75-71-69-71
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|68-76-74-72
|+2
|4.625
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|68-73-66-73
|-8
|500.000
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 8-under.
- English has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.805 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.188
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.078
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.115
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.414
|0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.565
|0.805
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.188 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sports a 0.078 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 67.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English has delivered a 0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 20.45% of the time.
- English has accumulated 1,268 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking tenth on TOUR in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.