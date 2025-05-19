PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Harris English betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Harris English returns to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. English will look to improve upon his tied for 12th finish in this event from 2023.

    Latest odds for English at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    English's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-74+3
    2023T1265-66-70-76-3
    2020MC72-67-1

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In English's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • English's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 3-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    English's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT272-70-71-65-6391.667
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1165-70-68-68-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6670-69-72-72-16.625
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1270-73-73-68-4125.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1872-64-66-68-1041.167
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3072-66-76-71-335.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-74+6--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2475-71-69-71-238.071
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7368-76-74-72+24.625
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance Open168-73-66-73-8500.000

    English's recent performances

    • English has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 8-under.
    • English has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • English has averaged 0.805 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1880.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.0780.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green125-0.115-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4140.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5650.805

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.188 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sports a 0.078 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 67.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, English has delivered a 0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 20.45% of the time.
    • English has accumulated 1,268 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking tenth on TOUR in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
