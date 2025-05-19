Harris English betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

English has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 8-under.

English has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.