Eric Cole betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

    Eric Cole will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge May 22-25. Cole looks to improve upon his previous performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Cole's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-71+3
    2023MC69-74+3

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Cole's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Cole's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4170-70-73-73+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3465-71-68-72-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT564-69-67-67-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-75-3--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-73-67-68-950.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2672-70-74-71-131.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1566-67-71-65-1153.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1274-69-69-67-559.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT5074-71-76-74+712.750

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Cole has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has averaged 0.859 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.289-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.1850.732
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.103-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.1180.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.1170.859

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.289 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole is sporting a 0.185 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 63.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cole is delivering a 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.98, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 22.13% of the time.
    • Cole has accumulated 500 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 56th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

