Eric Cole betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Eric Cole will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge May 22-25. Cole looks to improve upon his previous performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.
Cole's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2023
|MC
|69-74
|+3
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|70-70-73-73
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|65-71-68-72
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|64-69-67-67
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-75
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|72-70-74-71
|-1
|31.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T15
|66-67-71-65
|-11
|53.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|74-69-69-67
|-5
|59.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T50
|74-71-76-74
|+7
|12.750
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged 0.859 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.289
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.185
|0.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.103
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.118
|0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.117
|0.859
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.289 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole is sporting a 0.185 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 63.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole is delivering a 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.98, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 22.13% of the time.
- Cole has accumulated 500 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 56th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
