PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
16M AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Brandt Snedeker returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. The veteran will look to improve on his recent performances at this event in Fort Worth, Texas.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Snedeker's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-74+3
    2022T5771-69-70-75+5
    2021T5066-70-75-69E

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 50th at even par.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Snedeker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3565-69-67-72-153.100
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-70+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5773-71-70-73+35.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1068-69-67-67-1738.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-67-4--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix Open6670-70-72-70-23.800
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3272-72-68-77+120.688
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT5168-70-68-71-116.629
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT5368-69-68-69-66.050

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • Snedeker has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 17-under.
    • Snedeker has an average of -0.252 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has averaged -0.778 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.253-0.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-0.756-0.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.039-0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.7800.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.268-0.778

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.253 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.6 yards ranks 175th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker is sporting a -0.756 mark that ranks 173rd on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 63.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Snedeker is delivering a 0.780 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 20.74% of the time.
    • Snedeker has accumulated 84 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 162nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW