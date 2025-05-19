Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Snedeker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.253 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.6 yards ranks 175th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker is sporting a -0.756 mark that ranks 173rd on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 63.15% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Snedeker is delivering a 0.780 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 20.74% of the time.