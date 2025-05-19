Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Brandt Snedeker returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. The veteran will look to improve on his recent performances at this event in Fort Worth, Texas.
Snedeker's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|2022
|T57
|71-69-70-75
|+5
|2021
|T50
|66-70-75-69
|E
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 50th at even par.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|65-69-67-72
|-15
|3.100
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|73-71-70-73
|+3
|5.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T10
|68-69-67-67
|-17
|38.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-72-70
|-2
|3.800
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|72-72-68-77
|+1
|20.688
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T51
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|6.629
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T53
|68-69-68-69
|-6
|6.050
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 17-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.252 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged -0.778 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.253
|-0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.756
|-0.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.039
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.780
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.268
|-0.778
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.253 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.6 yards ranks 175th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker is sporting a -0.756 mark that ranks 173rd on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 63.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker is delivering a 0.780 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 20.74% of the time.
- Snedeker has accumulated 84 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 162nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
