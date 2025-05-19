PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Jacob Bridgeman will compete in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Bridgeman's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT471-67-65-65-12300.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1062-68-68-67-2344.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6171-69-69-73-27.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-66-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship367-69-70-69-9190.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5069-69-76-75+113.875
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1575-73-69-68-380.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT268-68-67-64-17245.000

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he tied for second with a score of 17-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.752 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged -0.107 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.037-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.063-0.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green700.102-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.8090.752
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.811-0.107

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman ranks 110th on TOUR with an average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 63.76% ranks 135th on TOUR.
    • Bridgeman has been particularly strong on the greens, ranking third in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.809.
    • He ranks 15th on TOUR with an average of 28.09 Putts Per Round.
    • Bridgeman has accumulated 934 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 23rd in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW