Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Jacob Bridgeman will compete in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Bridgeman's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T4
|71-67-65-65
|-12
|300.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|62-68-68-67
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|71-69-69-73
|-2
|7.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|3
|67-69-70-69
|-9
|190.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|69-69-76-75
|+1
|13.875
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T15
|75-73-69-68
|-3
|80.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|68-68-67-64
|-17
|245.000
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he tied for second with a score of 17-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.752 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged -0.107 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.037
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.063
|-0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|70
|0.102
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.809
|0.752
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.811
|-0.107
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman ranks 110th on TOUR with an average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 63.76% ranks 135th on TOUR.
- Bridgeman has been particularly strong on the greens, ranking third in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.809.
- He ranks 15th on TOUR with an average of 28.09 Putts Per Round.
- Bridgeman has accumulated 934 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 23rd in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
