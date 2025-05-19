PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth of the United States watches an approach shot on the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Jordan Spieth returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. Spieth, a past champion at this event, looks to improve upon his recent performances at this familiar venue.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Spieth's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3771-67-71-72+1
    2023MC72-72+4
    2022T769-66-70-70-5
    2021263-66-66-73-12
    2020T1065-65-68-71-11

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 12-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Spieth's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3470-68-68-70-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson469-67-67-62-19135.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-70-69-69-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1473-73-69-70-379.286
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1267-73-73-72-356.833
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2874-69-67-72-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship5970-71-73-78+49.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT965-70-67-68-1477.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC76-74+6--

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Spieth has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has averaged 0.822 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2640.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.1600.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.2120.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.1930.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.8300.822

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth's Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.830 ranks 23rd on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Spieth has a 0.160 mark that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 66.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55.
    • Spieth's average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 57th on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 585 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 49th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

