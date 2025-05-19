Jordan Spieth betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Jordan Spieth of the United States watches an approach shot on the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. Spieth, a past champion at this event, looks to improve upon his recent performances at this familiar venue.
Spieth's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T37
|71-67-71-72
|+1
|2023
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|2022
|T7
|69-66-70-70
|-5
|2021
|2
|63-66-66-73
|-12
|2020
|T10
|65-65-68-71
|-11
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 12-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|70-68-68-70
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|69-67-67-62
|-19
|135.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-70-69-69
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|73-73-69-70
|-3
|79.286
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|67-73-73-72
|-3
|56.833
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|74-69-67-72
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|59
|70-71-73-78
|+4
|9.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|65-70-67-68
|-14
|77.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Spieth has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has averaged 0.822 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.264
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.160
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.212
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.193
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.830
|0.822
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth's Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.830 ranks 23rd on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Spieth has a 0.160 mark that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 66.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55.
- Spieth's average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 57th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 585 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 49th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
