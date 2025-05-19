Jordan Spieth betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Spieth has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 19-under.

Spieth has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.