1H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)



    Tom Kim returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. Kim will look to improve upon his T24 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Kim's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2469-68-68-74-1

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7171-72-75-75+96.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5472-68-71-71-23.646
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT5273-73-72-79+912.750
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC77-71+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3674-66-74-69-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-73-69-76E17.625
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-76+10--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT4473-72-73-73+316.125
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4467-66-72-73-610.600

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for 36th with a score of 1-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.520 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.108-0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.302-0.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green940.0180.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.3050.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.093-0.520

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.302 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Kim sports a -0.108 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 63.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 134th by breaking par 20.62% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 300 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 83rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

