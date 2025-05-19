Ryan Gerard betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.176 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard is sporting a 0.473 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 65.81% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Gerard has delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 23.18% of the time.