Ryan Gerard betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Ryan Gerard of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, May 22-25 for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. This marks Gerard's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Gerard's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|66-72-72-70
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|69-71-68-69
|-3
|17.625
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-69-63-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|67-69-71-69
|-8
|34.300
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|73-66-74-69
|-6
|300.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|9
|65-65-68-68
|-14
|80.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|70-73-69-75
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|72-69-69-78
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished second with a score of 6-under.
- Gerard has an average of 0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged 0.608 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.176
|0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.473
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|0.025
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.362
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.036
|0.608
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.176 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard is sporting a 0.473 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 65.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard has delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 23.18% of the time.
- Gerard has accumulated 771 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 33rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
