2H AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Ryan Gerard will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, May 22-25 for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. This marks Gerard's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Gerard at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Gerard's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT866-72-72-70-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4269-71-68-69-317.625
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-69-63-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2767-69-71-69-834.300
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas Open273-66-74-69-6300.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open965-65-68-68-1480.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5770-73-69-75+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4272-69-69-78E17.625
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC67-75-2--

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished second with a score of 6-under.
    • Gerard has an average of 0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has averaged 0.608 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1760.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4730.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green910.0250.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.362-0.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.0360.608

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.176 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard is sporting a 0.473 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 65.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gerard has delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 23.18% of the time.
    • Gerard has accumulated 771 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 33rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

