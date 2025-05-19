PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ben Kohles will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. Kohles will look to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Kohles' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-71+4

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Kohles' most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Kohles' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3767-73-71-68-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5268-69-69-71-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5968-72-74-74E3.049
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-68+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-76+10--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3469-68-71-67-1312.133
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-66-3--

    Kohles' recent performances

    • Kohles had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 13-under.
    • Kohles has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles has averaged -0.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.077-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.0410.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120-0.085-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.094-0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.144-0.103

    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.077 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.8 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles sports a -0.041 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kohles has delivered a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95.
    • Kohles has accumulated 105 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 154th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

