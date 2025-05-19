Ben Kohles betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Ben Kohles will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. Kohles will look to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.
Kohles' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-71
|+4
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Kohles' most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Kohles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|67-73-71-68
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|68-72-74-74
|E
|3.049
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+10
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|69-68-71-67
|-13
|12.133
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-66
|-3
|--
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 13-under.
- Kohles has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged -0.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.077
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.041
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|120
|-0.085
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.094
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.144
|-0.103
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.077 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.8 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles sports a -0.041 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kohles has delivered a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95.
- Kohles has accumulated 105 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 154th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.