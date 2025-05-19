PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Henrik Norlander betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Henrik Norlander returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. The Swedish golfer will look to improve upon his past performances at this event in Fort Worth, Texas.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Norlander's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC76-72+8
    2021T5069-72-69-70E
    2020MC70-69-1

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 50th at even par.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Norlander's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-69+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4570-67-71-66-1010.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-69-61-69-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1867-73-68-71-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1272-67-73-73-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-66-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1671-70-69-70-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4071-68-67-70-128.711
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-68-4--

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Norlander has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Norlander has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander has averaged 0.369 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.161-0.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green21.0330.646
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green165-0.397-0.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.0480.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.5220.369

    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.033, ranking second on TOUR this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 67.83%, ranking 43rd on TOUR.
    • Norlander's Driving Distance average is 294.2 yards, placing him 147th in this category.
    • On the greens, Norlander has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.048, ranking 88th on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 28.88 ranks 109th.
    • Norlander ranks 13th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.18% and 104th in Par Breakers at 21.45%.
    • He has accumulated 296 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 84th in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

