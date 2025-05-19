Henrik Norlander betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Henrik Norlander returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. The Swedish golfer will look to improve upon his past performances at this event in Fort Worth, Texas.
Norlander's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|2021
|T50
|69-72-69-70
|E
|2020
|MC
|70-69
|-1
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 50th at even par.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Norlander's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T45
|70-67-71-66
|-10
|10.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-69-61-69
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|67-73-68-71
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|72-67-73-73
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|71-70-69-70
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T40
|71-68-67-70
|-12
|8.711
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Norlander has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has averaged 0.369 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.161
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|1.033
|0.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|165
|-0.397
|-0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.048
|0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.522
|0.369
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.033, ranking second on TOUR this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 67.83%, ranking 43rd on TOUR.
- Norlander's Driving Distance average is 294.2 yards, placing him 147th in this category.
- On the greens, Norlander has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.048, ranking 88th on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 28.88 ranks 109th.
- Norlander ranks 13th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.18% and 104th in Par Breakers at 21.45%.
- He has accumulated 296 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 84th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.