53M AGO

Kevin Kisner betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Kisner of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Kevin Kisner returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. Kisner looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event in Fort Worth, Texas.

    Latest odds for Kisner at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Kisner's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6571-71-66-79+7
    2023MC74-73+7
    2022MC73-70+3
    2021T4069-67-71-71-2
    2020T2967-69-68-69-7

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Kisner's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Kisner's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 29th at 7-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Kisner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-73+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7074-68-77-71+62.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-69-1--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC71-75-72+2--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC76-74+8--

    Kisner's recent performances

    • Kisner's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 70th at the Valspar Championship, where he finished with a score of 6-over.
    • Kisner has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kisner has averaged -0.855 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.1550.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.265-0.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.5560.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.376-0.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.240-0.855

    Kisner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kisner has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.265 this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation, Kisner has hit 58.19% of greens this season.
    • On the greens, Kisner has delivered a -0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 28.74 Putts Per Round.
    • Kisner has accumulated 3 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 221st on TOUR.
    • His Driving Distance average stands at 287.9 yards for the season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

