Kevin Kisner betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Kevin Kisner of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Kevin Kisner returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. Kisner looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event in Fort Worth, Texas.
Kisner's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T65
|71-71-66-79
|+7
|2023
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|2022
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|2021
|T40
|69-67-71-71
|-2
|2020
|T29
|67-69-68-69
|-7
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Kisner's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 7-over.
- Kisner's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 29th at 7-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Kisner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|74-68-77-71
|+6
|2.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-72
|+2
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
Kisner's recent performances
- Kisner's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 70th at the Valspar Championship, where he finished with a score of 6-over.
- Kisner has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kisner has averaged -0.855 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.155
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.265
|-0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.556
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.376
|-0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.240
|-0.855
Kisner's advanced stats and rankings
- Kisner has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.265 this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation, Kisner has hit 58.19% of greens this season.
- On the greens, Kisner has delivered a -0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 28.74 Putts Per Round.
- Kisner has accumulated 3 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 221st on TOUR.
- His Driving Distance average stands at 287.9 yards for the season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
