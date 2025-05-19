PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Berger betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Daniel Berger returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he claimed victory in 2020. The tournament runs from May 22-25, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas.

    Latest odds for Berger at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Berger's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4569-70-71-72+2
    2022T2371-70-69-69-1
    2021T2068-68-72-68-4
    2020165-67-67-66-15

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Berger's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Berger's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he won the tournament at 15-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-71-74-68E28.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1168-69-68-66-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT370-67-68-65-14312.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2171-73-73-69-250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3070-68-77-73E26.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2070-73-69-72-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1578-69-68-70-380.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2563-68-70-72-1131.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational1275-71-70-67-5120.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT268-66-66-67-17245.000

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
    • Berger has an average of 0.503 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has averaged 1.114 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4420.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.5540.745
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.2590.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.102-0.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.3571.114

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.442 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger is sporting a 0.554 mark that ranks 15th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 68.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Berger is delivering a 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
    • Berger has accumulated 1,093 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 15th on TOUR in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW