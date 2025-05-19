Daniel Berger betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Daniel Berger returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he claimed victory in 2020. The tournament runs from May 22-25, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Berger's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T45
|69-70-71-72
|+2
|2022
|T23
|71-70-69-69
|-1
|2021
|T20
|68-68-72-68
|-4
|2020
|1
|65-67-67-66
|-15
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Berger's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Berger's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he won the tournament at 15-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-71-74-68
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|68-69-68-66
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|312.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|71-73-73-69
|-2
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|70-68-77-73
|E
|26.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|70-73-69-72
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T15
|78-69-68-70
|-3
|80.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|63-68-70-72
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|12
|75-71-70-67
|-5
|120.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T2
|68-66-66-67
|-17
|245.000
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
- Berger has an average of 0.503 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged 1.114 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.442
|0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.554
|0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.259
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.102
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.357
|1.114
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.442 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger is sporting a 0.554 mark that ranks 15th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 68.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger is delivering a 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
- Berger has accumulated 1,093 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 15th on TOUR in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
