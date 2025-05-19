Daniel Berger betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.442 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger is sporting a 0.554 mark that ranks 15th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 68.63% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Berger is delivering a 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.