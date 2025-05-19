PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Carson Young betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Carson Young betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Carson Young will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. Young aims to improve upon his previous performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Young at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Young's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-75+7
    2023T2169-66-75-69-1

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Young's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 1-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1370-66-64-73-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4067-71-76-76+213.071
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5473-67-78-73+311.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1068-65-70-68-1738.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC74-73+5--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT5771-69-71-69-45.100

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 17-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged 0.681 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4050.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.0460.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.207-0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.1200.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.0310.681

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.405 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sports a -0.046 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 48th with a 67.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young has delivered a -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 20.99% of the time.
    • Young has accumulated 125 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 145th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

