Carson Young betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Carson Young will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. Young aims to improve upon his previous performances at this event.
Young's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|2023
|T21
|69-66-75-69
|-1
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Young's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 1-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-66-64-73
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|67-71-76-76
|+2
|13.071
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|73-67-78-73
|+3
|11.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T10
|68-65-70-68
|-17
|38.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|5.100
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 17-under.
- Young has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 0.681 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.405
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.046
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.207
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.120
|0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.031
|0.681
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.405 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sports a -0.046 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 48th with a 67.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young has delivered a -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 20.99% of the time.
- Young has accumulated 125 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 145th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
